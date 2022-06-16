India

COVID-19: India logs 12,213 new cases, 11 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 16, 2022, 08:47 pm 2 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.65%.

India on Thursday reported over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of around 3,500 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 58,215, which accounts for 0.13% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 12,213 fresh cases and 11 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.65%.

Statistics 7,624 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,32,59,607 COVID-19 cases until Thursday, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,803. With 7,624 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,26,74,712. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 2.35% and 2.38%, respectively.

States Maharashtra adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 4,024 new cases and 3,028 more recoveries. While Karnataka saw 648 new cases and 532 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 476 fresh infections and 169 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 1,375 new cases and 909 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala reported 3,419 new cases and 2,156 recoveries on Wednesday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 195 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Thursday afternoon, India administered over 195.6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 90.35 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 101.42 crore people have received at least one dose. On Thursday alone, India administered over 13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 5 pm, including over 7.86 lakh second doses and more than 1.55 lakh first doses, according to the Co-WIN app.

Data 3.90 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Further, India has administered over 3.90 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Thursday, over 1.93 lakh people in the age group of 18-59 years and nearly 1.85 lakh people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 5 pm.