Did Somy Ali label Salman Khan a 'women beater'?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Aug 19, 2022, 06:10 pm 2 min read

What did Somy Ali say about former flame and superstar Salman Khan?

Over four months ago, in March, former Bollywood actor Somy Ali threatened to expose the "Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood," while attaching a picture of superstar Salman Khan in a social media post. Now, she has shared another movie poster of Khan, while bringing in serious allegations like "women beater" in the caption. Did Ali call Bhai of Bollywood and her former boyfriend an abuser?

Ali was in a relationship with Khan for years in the 1990s before they called it splits and Ali left showbiz.

While the Anth actor had said the Radhe actor had cheated on her, she hadn't really spoken on his abusive side before now.

Apart from Ali, another one of Khan's famous ex-girlfriends, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has previously labeled physical abuse allegations against him.

Post 'Stop worshiping him please,' read Ali's post

What exactly happened this time? On Friday, Ali took to her Instagram handle to share a poster of Khan's superhit film Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). Both the film's leads—Khan and Bhagyashree—were visible in the post. Her caption read: "A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshiping him, please. He's a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea (sic)."

Information She didn't specifically name the 'Dabangg' star

Ali didn't clarify whether Khan was the man she was referring to in her post. She has also limited comments on the upload and only one supportive comment is visible. Notably, it was after watching Maine Pyar Kiya that a teenager Ali had become Khan's superfan and flew to India from the US. Later, she not only starred opposite Khan but also dated him.

Looking back Earlier, Ali had tagged Aishwarya Bachchan in post about abuse

In March, Ali posted a still from a song from Maine Pyar Kiya. The caption of the now-deleted post had read: "The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You'll be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb." Notably, the #MeToo movement had brought forth the downfall of disgraced Hollywood producer and convicted rapist Weinstein.