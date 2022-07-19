Entertainment

Remembering Bhupinder Singh with 5 of his most iconic songs

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passed away on Monday evening.

Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh breathed his last on Monday due to suspected colon cancer and COVID-19-related complications at a Mumbai hospital, his wife Mitali Singh said. He was 82. As music lovers across the country are mourning the huge loss, let us remember the legendary singer with these five iconic songs crooned by him. May his soul rest in peace.

#1 'Hothon Pe Aisi Baat'

Sachin Dev Burman-composed Hothon Pe Aisi Baat featured two musical legends: Lata Mangeshkar and Singh. The sensational track with upbeat music was enhanced by the magical voices of the late singers. One of the most popular numbers, the song is from the film Jewel Thief which was released in the year 1967. The Vijay Anand-directed venture featured Ashok Kumar, Dev Anand, and Vyjayanthimala.

#2 'Dil Dhoondta Hai'

Dil Dhoondta Hai was composed by Madan Mohan and its lyrics were penned by Gulzar. The song was from the film Mausam released in 1975. Singh and Mangeshkar's melodious voices once again blended together to bring out the soul of the song. Mausam was also directed by Gulzar and it had Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, and Om Shivpuri playing the lead roles.

#3 'Naam Goom Jayega'

Naam Goom Jayega, which was also crooned by Mangeshkar along with Singh is another unmissable number by the veteran singer, which will remain a timeless, evergreen melody. RD Burman composed the number with lyrics by Gulzar, who also served as the director for the film (Kinara) the song belonged to. Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, and Deena Pathak played the lead roles in the film.

#4 'Thodi Si Zamin Thoda Aasman'

The combination of Sigh, Mangeshkar, RD Burman, and Gulzar has given us a number of classics, and in this list, we have added one more song from their collaboration: Thodi Si Zamin Thoda Aasman. The melodious number is from the film Sitara released in 1980. It was directed by Meraj with Mithun Chakraborty, Zarina Wahab, and Kanhaiyalal Chaturvedi playing the lead roles.

#5 'Karoge Yaad To'

One of the most popular songs from the 1984 film Bazaar, Karoge Yaad To was sung by Singh and composed by Mohammed Zahur Khayyam with Bashar Nawaz penning the lyrics. The melodious number with the voice of Singh is bound to bring out all your bottled-up emotions. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Farooq Shaikh, Smita Patil, and Supriya Pathak, Bazaar was directed by Sagar Sarhadi.