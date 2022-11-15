Entertainment

'Uunchai': Amitabh Bachchan starrer's OTT rights sold to THIS platform?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 15, 2022, 06:24 pm 2 min read

'Uunchai' was released on November 11

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the emotional feel-good drama Uunchai, which has been receiving fairly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. And now, reports have come up stating that ZEE5 has bagged its digital streaming rights, and it will soon debut digitally. However, the makers have not yet announced the news officially. Dive in to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Uunchai marked filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's return to direction after more than half a decade.

His last directorial was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

Not just that, Uunchai brought together multiple veteran actors together including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Boman Irani. Thus the film has been making the headlines ever since it was announced.

Box office How did 'Uunchai' perform at the box office?

In a statement released on Monday, the makers said the film collected Rs. 1.81cr on its opening day on Friday, and Rs. 3.64cr on Sunday. This record at the box office is much higher than Bachchan's previous films which received an underwhelming response from fans sans Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva. Now that the OTT update has surfaced, the footfalls could be impacted.

Clash 'Uunchai' clashed with 'Black Panther: 2,' 'Yashoda'

In case you didn't know, Uunchai faced a stiff competition at the box office. Though no other major Bollywood film was released on the same day, a highly anticipated Hollywood movie namely Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released. It also faced competition from the South as Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda was also released on the same day (November 11).

Details More details to know about 'Uunchai'

Parineeti Chopra plays an important role in Uunchai. The film chronicles a story about "three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp" and the way "the trek turns out to be a personal, emotional, and spiritual journey." Rajshri Productions' 60th film, Uunchai's shooting began in Nepal in October 2021. It was shot across locations like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Kanpur.