Rs. 200cr money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 15, 2022, 05:24 pm 2 min read

Jacqueline Fernandez has been granted bail in the Rs. 200cr money laundering case

A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the case linked to the Rs. 200cr money laundering involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Fernandez had sought bail stating that the investigation is already over and the charge sheet has been filed. Earlier on September 26, she was granted interim bail on a personal bond of Rs. 50,000.

Context Why does this story matter?

Fernandez was interrogated by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing twice last month in the case.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the main accused, who allegedly gave expensive gifts to Fernandez and the actor took them even after knowing that they were yielded through extortion and misdeeds. He posed as a government official and extorted more than Rs. 200cr from one Aditi Singh.

Details Fernandez is one of the accused in the case

Fernandez was named an accused for the first time in the case by the Enforcement Directorate when the agency filed a supplementary charge sheet against the actor. She was summoned by the ED several times and several rounds of questioning were conducted during the investigation of the case. However, earlier charge sheets filed by the agency did not name her as an accused.

Arguments Court earlier accused ED of adopting 'pick-and-choose policy'

The ED opposed the bail plea saying that she tried to flee the country. To recall, the agency even issued a lookout notice for her last year. When the court heard the agency's argument last week, it questioned, "Why haven't you [ED] arrested Jacqueline yet during the investigation despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?"

Information Know more about the case and Fernandez's involvement

Fernandez faces charges for receiving expensive gifts from Chandrasekhar. Her close family member has reportedly received a huge amount of cash from an associate of Chandrasekhar which was also yielded through misdeeds. Fernandez had said that Chandrasekhar gave her gifts like luxury cars, Gucci and Chanel bags, Gucci outfits, Louis Vuitton shoes, and jewelry besides the arrangements for private jets and hotel stays.