Entertainment

New shows and movies arriving on Disney+ Hotstar this month

New shows and movies arriving on Disney+ Hotstar this month

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 15, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at the new titles arriving on Disney+ Hotstar this month

When it comes to entertainment, everyone has a "type" that they opt which magically turns a bad day around. And given that Christmas is coming, new titles around holiday celebrations like The Santa Clauses and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are arriving on OTT. Today, let's take a look at five titles that are arriving on Disney+ Hotstar this month.

#1 ‘The Santa Clauses’

Tim Allen is set to wear the Santa cloak again after playing the role in the 1994 movie The Santa Clause, which went on to have two sequels: The Santa Clause 2 (2002) and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006). Allen is set to reprise his role as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus in the limited series The Santa Clauses premiering on November 16.

#2 'Mickey: The Story of a Mouse'

Jeff Malmberg has helmed the documentary on the world's famous mouse, Mickey. The documentary will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on November 18, as the mouse will soon be celebrating his 100th birthday. The documentary will focus on the cultural significance that Mickey Mouse's character has created through the years. It will also explore the controversies that surround the character.

Information #3 ‘Disenchanted’

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey are set to return with their magical adventure in the sequel of the evergreen venture Enchanted. Titled Disenchanted, the new film is set to be released on November 24. It has been directed by Adam Shankman.

#4 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'

Scheduled for release on November 25, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is Marvel Cinematic Universe's second offering just weeks after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film will have Chris Pratt playing Star-Lord, Dave Bautista will play Drax, while Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff will be seen as Nebula and Mantis, respectively. Vin Diesel plays Groot, while Bradley Cooper plays Rocket.

#5 'Willow' Season 1

The first season of Willow starring Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, and Erin Kellyman will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on November 30. Based on the 1988 film of the same name, Willow revolves around a group of heroes who are on a life-threatening quest. During their journey, they face their inner demons and then do what's to be done to save their world.