'Sarfarosh,' 'Zameen' actor Sunil Shende passes away; fans pay tribute

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 14, 2022, 08:12 pm 2 min read

'Sarfarosh' actor Sunil Shende is no more

Veteran actor Sunil Shende, known for his roles in Hindi shows and movies, has passed away. He was reportedly in his 70s. On Monday, film and music critic Pavan Jha, who was a close friend of the actor, told news agency PTI that Shende died at 1:00am at his Vile Parle residence in Mumbai. May his soul rest in peace.

Details Artist was cremated on Monday afternoon in Mumbai

Speaking to PTI, Jha said, "[Shende] died at his residence in Vile Parle at 1:00am last night." He further stated that Shende's body was cremated on Monday afternoon at the Hindu Crematorium in Parshiwada in the city. The noted performer is survived by his wife Jyoti and two sons, Omkar and Rishikesh. The cause of his demise was not immediately known.

Condolences Colleagues extended their prayers online

As soon as the news broke, fans and colleagues of the artist took to social media to express their condolences. Actor Rajesh Tailang (Delhi Crime 2, Dahan) posted a note on Twitter along with a picture of the late actor. "Great actor and and a great human being...I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti."

Twitter Post Read Tailang's entire message here

Great actor and and a great human being ...Shri Sunil Shende is no more.I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali 💐🙏 pic.twitter.com/Blt1bDOtB0 — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) November 14, 2022

Career He played SRK's father in this beloved show

Shende had an impacting career spreading around 30 years, including his work in the Hindi and Marathi industries. Starting with a small role in Gandhi (1982), Shende was part of evergreen and iconic Hindi shows like Circus and Shanti. In Circus, he played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's father who was also the owner of the titular circus.

Movies Shende featured in multiple films in 1980-1990s

Coming to the big screen, the veteran actor charmed us with his talent in several films. Be it the deputy commissioner of police in Aamir Khan-led Sarfarosh (1999) or a shady police officer in Vaastav (1999). Fans of the 1980-1990s films can also find Shende delivering adept performances in Daud, Zameen, Khal Nayak, Ghayaal, Ziddi, Magan, and Viruddh. A powerhouse of a person, indeed!

Twitter Post A fan celebrated his short but iconic role in 'Daud'

Besides his performances as a slimy cop in Vaastav and the gentle-hearted circus owner in Circus, I will remember Sunil Shinde for giving one of the most iconic no-nonsense responses of Hindi Cinema (here in Daud) https://t.co/14GO7S1eMk pic.twitter.com/oyXgj4v6c8 — B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) November 14, 2022