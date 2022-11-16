Entertainment

Direct OTT premiere for 'Govinda Naam Mera'; where to watch?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 16, 2022, 03:51 pm 2 min read

The premiere date of the film is yet to be announced

Yet another mainstream Bollywood film has decided to go the OTT way ditching theatrical premiere. This time around, it's Vicky Kaushal-led Govinda Naam Mera. To recall, the film has been in the headlines due to uncertainty about its release date. Disney+ Hotstar announced on Wednesday that the film will be premiered on the platform. However, the release date is still awaited.

Context Why does this story matter?

The climate in Bollywood has been pretty bad with several big-budget films tanking at the box office due to several reasons.

While it has been improving slowly after the release of Brahmastra, Bollywood has still not regained its old glory.

So, opting for OTT release might salvage any film's loss. Especially for Govinda Naam Mera as its release was delayed several times.

Announcement 'Can't wait for #FunVicky'

The streamer shared a video, which shows a fun conversation between Karan Johar and Kaushal as they are seen discussing the movie. The video shows Johar explaining the film's plot to Kaushal and convincing him to come on board in a rib-tickling manner. Sharing it, the streamer wrote on Twitter, "Can't wait for #FunVicky in Govinda Naam Mera. Coming soon."

Isski life me fun bhi hai, drama bhi hai, dukh bhi hai, masaala bhi hai aur range bhi hai! Can’t wait for #FunVicky in Govinda Naam Mera. Coming soon.



Click the link to watch - https://t.co/zDI4ydsI33 #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) November 16, 2022

Details Here's why the makers decided to ditch a theatrical outing

According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, the film directed by Shashank Khaitan directorial has been "sold to the OTT platform for a sum of Rs. 62cr!" This includes satellite and digital rights. The media portal quoted a source as saying, "[Govinda Naam Mera] is a comic entertainer, but not exactly a film that's ideal for the big screen in today's world."

Cast Film's plot, other cast members

Kiara Advani will be seen as Kaushal's "naughty girlfriend," while Bhumi Pednekar will essay the role of his "hotty wife." Kaushal will be playing the titular role and will portray a character with impeccable dancing skills. The film, set on the backdrop of a love triangle, is reportedly a rehashed version of Khaitan's film Mr. Lele, which was previously shelved.