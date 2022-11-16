Entertainment

Before 'Princess Diaries 3' arrives, know about beloved Disney franchise

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 16, 2022, 01:08 pm 2 min read

'Princess Diaries 3' is finally happening!

On Tuesday, multiple portals confirmed a third part of the classic Princess Diaries franchise was being developed for Disney. And, in a rare departure from the trend, the new film won't be a reboot of the original films but instead a follow-up. The cast for the under-development venture hasn't been announced. While we wait for updates, let's catch you up with the series.

Details Dreamy cinematic journey of Princess Mia began in 2001

To warm you up, The Princess Diaries (2001) was based on Meg Cabot's bestselling novel. The first film introduced us to Mia (Anne Hathaway), an American teenager who discovers she is a princess and second in line to the throne of a European kingdom Genovia. Mia goes from an awkward schoolgirl to a graceful royal, guided by her grandmother aka the Queen (Julie Andrews).

Sequel Second film was one of the most enjoyable romantic comedies

Widely successful, Disney greenlit a sequel with the same cast, and Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement was released in 2004. As the name suggests, the second film followed Mia's life as she tackles a hoard of suitors. Why? Because the Genovian law demands that princesses must be married before being crowned. Although the start seemed shaky, Mia soon finds the silver lining (wink, wink).

Crew Screenwriter, producers have been locked in for upcoming venture

Both films were directed by the late filmmaker Garry Marshall. While there will be a change in the director for the third installment, Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two Princess Diaries, is returning. Aadrita Mukerji (Supergirl) has been roped in to write the script, reported The Hollywood Reporter. But will Hathaway and Andrews fulfill our collective dreams and make a return?

Quotes Will our original pair of Queens return?

Although we can't be sure, we can be hopeful. In 2019, Hathaway said, "There is a script for the third movie," stressing both she and Andrews wanted to do it. "It's just we don't want to unless it's perfect." Andrews has always been supportive, too, but in 2022, the veteran said she feels "too old" to participate in the third film. Fingers are crossed!