Grammy 2023: BTS gets three nominations; creates multiple historical records

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 16, 2022, 12:26 pm 2 min read

The nominations for Grammy 2023 were announced on Tuesday

South Korean boy band BTS achieved yet another feat by being nominated thrice at the 2023 Grammy Awards. With this achievement, the band has created history as it is the only Korean band to ever receive three nominations at Grammy. And once the announcement was made the news took over the internet instantly as the ARMYs went gaga.

Nominations Here are the categories which brought in the nods

The group will be contesting for best pop duo/group performance for the third year in a row with My Universe, which was a collaboration with Coldplay. They are also nominated under the category of the best music video for Yet to Come. Their third nomination is under the Album of the Year category as featured artists on Coldplay's Music of the Spheres.

Record #1 First act to be nominated thrice under best pop duo/group

The band was first nominated for best pop duo/group performance with their hit number Dynamite (2020). Later they were nominated under the same category for the sensational number Butter (2021). And now they are nominated under the same category this year too. So, this makes BTS the only act to be nominated thrice in a row under this category.

Records #2, #3 BTS first to be nominated under more than one category

This is also the first time for BTS to be nominated in more than one category at the Grammys. Besides, Yet to Come is also BTS's first song in the Korean language to be nominated at the Grammys. The ceremony will happen on February 5 in Los Angeles. The boy band consists of seven members namely RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jungkook.

Information Take a look at other top nominations

As far as the other nominations are concerned, Beyoncé has received the maximum nods with nine nominations for her album Renaissance. Kendrick Lamar follows her with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile got seven nominations each. The announcement event was joined by Harvey Mason Jr., Dan + Shay, Smokey Robinson, Machine Gun Kelly, and John Legend, to name a few.