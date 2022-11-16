Entertainment

Shraddha Walkar murder: Crimes inspired by TV shows and movies

Take a look at crimes that were inspired by series and movies

The brutal murder case of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi shook the country. It was confirmed by the cops that the murder was committed by the victim's live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawalla. Upon investigating, Poonawalla revealed that he was inspired by Dexter, an American TV series about a psychopath. Sadly, there are multiple instances where people committed crimes inspired by shows. Here, we list some.

#1 'Darr'

In 2016, one Dipti Sarna was abducted and it made the headlines after her kidnapper Devendra said that he abducted her by taking inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 Bollywood movie Darr. According to SSP Ghaziabad Dharmendra Singh, the accused abducted the victim and took her to a stranded location, and posed as someone who was saving her.

#2 'Shootout at Lokhandwala'

A 15-year-old was kidnapped by his classmates in Mumbai, who later called the victim's father and demanded a ransom of Rs. 50,000. Later, the group of students brutally murdered the victim. It was during the investigations that the accused revealed that they were inspired by Vivek Oberoi's character in the 2007 Bollywood movie Shootout at Lokhandwala and wanted to commit a similar crime.

#3 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!'

A gang of cheats was busted in 2013 by the Crime Branch of Delhi. The gang duped people by selling them lands belonging to the DDA in New Delhi. The gang forged the documents. Upon investigation, it was found that the gang operated with an idea inspired by the Bollywood movie Khosla Ka Ghosla!, a satire-comedy directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

#4 'Money Heist'

Three men from Lucknow planned and executed a robbery in Gomti Nagar after being inspired by the famous Netflix series Money Heist. They robbed a jewelry store in 2021 and it was found that the mastermind behind the robbery was a salesperson at the store. The mastermind and his gang staged a drama, with one posing as a burkha-clad woman to execute the robbery.