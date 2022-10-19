Career

Amid uncertainty, Delhi University's seat allocation expected today

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 19, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

Two days window will be given to students to complete admission process starting next day of the allocations

Delhi University (DU), one of the top universities in India, is expected to release the first round of seat allocation on Wednesday. The allocation was expected on Tuesday but was rescheduled to Wednesday given the uncertainty caused by St. Stephen's plea against the university in the Supreme Court. However, the time of the declaration of seat allocation has not been specified.

Context Why does this story matter?

St. Stephen's college has moved to the SC challenging the Delhi High Court's order asking the college to follow DU's admission policy.

Around 2 lakh students applied for admissions to the university for over 50,000 seats in different courses.

As per the guidelines of the university, the college-course allocation will be done based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scorecard.

Admission process Result in aspirants' personal dashboard: DU

The university has said that the result will not be declared in the public domain but aspirants can log in to their personal dashboard to check the result. Students can find allocated college-course on the dashboard as the university conducts admission for its affiliated colleges. Two days window will be given to students to complete admission process starting next day of the allocations.

Rule Stipulated time for admissions

Students who are allocated seats in the first round have to complete the admission process in respective colleges within stipulate time. Those who fail to secure admission within the time will become ineligible for admission. As per DU, before processing admission, respective colleges will scrutinize the documents of the candidate. To confirm admission, candidate will have to deposit admission fee on time.

Details Plea challenging DU's admission policy

St. Stephen college, a Christian minority institution, has moved to SC given the legality of student's admission procedure for unreserved non-minority seats in UG courses. It has challenged the high court order asking the college to follow DU's admission policy and restriction on its interview policy for non-minority students. University's admission policy gives entire weightage to the merit secured in CUET 2022.