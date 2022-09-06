Politics

Don't desire PM post: Nitish on leading opposition's 2024 race

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 06, 2022, 09:32 pm 2 min read

Nitish Kumar said that he is neither a claimant for the post of the prime minister, nor does he desire it.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday cleared all speculations of him being the opposition's candidate for the prime minister post in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Kumar, who is currently on a visit to Delhi to "unite" opposition leaders, denied all the rumors that he wanted to be named as the opposition's prime ministerial face. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Weeks after severing ties with alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, the Janata Dal (United) is gearing up for the 2024 polls.

With its new aide—the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)—the JD(U) has been attacking the BJP and pitching for opposition unity.

In the run-up to 2024, Kumar has been meeting several regional and national leaders in an attempt to strengthen the opposition.

Statement 'Not a claimant, don't desire PM post'

Standing alongside Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Kumar has said he is neither a claimant for the PM post nor does he desire it, Hindustan Times reported. The CM added it was time for Congress, Left parties, and all regional parties to build a united opposition. "This will be a big deal if all of us come together," Kumar said.

Reporter's Diary : "Ekdum keh diye hum nahi hai" PM candidate.

Nitish Kumar told me today @TheNewIndian_in pic.twitter.com/GAwPtCtANV — Alok Arjun Singh (@AlokReporter) September 6, 2022

Meeting 'Positive sign for Indian politics'

After Kumar dismissed rumors about being in the PM race, Yechury said their first agenda is to unite opposition parties. He welcomed Kumar's return to the opposition side. "This is a positive sign for the politics in the country. Opposition parties have to save the country and Constitution, together," Yechury commented, adding the parties will decide on the PM candidate when the time comes.

Twitter Post Take a look at what CM Kumar said

We have discussed that if the Left parties, regional parties in different states, and Congress come together then it will be a huge matter: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addresses the media, with CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/snUhA3Olvu — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

Delhi visit Kumar meets various party leaders

After meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, Kumar also met Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. As Kumar thanked Gandhi for Congress's support to JD(U) in Bihar, sources told NDTV the leaders will continue "concrete discussions" on the 2024 elections. Kumar also met CPI General Secretary D Raja, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, and Indian National Lok Dal's Om Prakash Chautala.