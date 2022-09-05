Politics

Delhi liquor policy: 'Sting operation' video exposes scam, alleges BJP

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 05, 2022

BJP's Sambit Patra claimed that 80% profits from the liquor sale went to the AAP government's pockets.

In a new twist in the Delhi liquor policy row, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released an alleged "sting operation" video, claiming Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia earned hundreds of crores through illegal brokerage. The BJP claimed the person secretly filmed in the video is Kulwinder Marwah, the father of Shani Marwah—an accused in the liquor scam case.

Context Why does this story matter?

Based on Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (LG) VK Saxena's recommendation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating allegations of irregularities by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in granting liquor store licenses to ineligible players.

Meanwhile, the AAP and the BJP have also locked horns after the former accused the latter of attempting to bribe its legislators to topple its government.

Statement AAP stole 80% profits from liquor sale: Sambit Patra

Releasing the alleged sting operation video in a Delhi press conference, BJP leader Sambit Patra said, "Now there's no escape route for you, Manish Sisodia ji." Claiming the "loot" by Kejriwal and Sisodia in the new excise policy's name has been exposed, he alleged they put 80% of profits in their own pockets through illegal brokerage instead of the profits going to Delhi's people.

This video of Kulvinder Marwah, father of Sunny Marwah, accused number 13 in the AAP Liquor scam, blows the lid off every lie Kejriwal and Sisodia have been peddling. Imagine the amount of black money collected by the two from Liquor mafias and middlemen while Delhi suffered… pic.twitter.com/EIyWNLu0fO — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 5, 2022

Black money Blacklisted players given contract illegally: Patra

Patra further claimed the entire case was just about converting black money, which was then sent to Kejriwal and Sisodia. Citing the video, he alleged that blacklisted players were illegally given contracts at lower rates. Patra also alleged that the AAP government gave a free hand to the contractors and their patrons for running the business as long as they gave them their commission.

Revenue AAP's policy caused loss in revenue: Delhi BJP chief

Moreover, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta questioned the AAP over the alleged revenue decline under the now-scrapped excise policy. Citing a Right to Information (RTI) reply, he claimed the government earned Rs. 5,068cr from the sale of 132 lakh liters earlier, whereas under the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the revenue dropped to Rs. 4,465cr despite the liquor sale doubling to around 245 lakh liters.

Best policy Sisodia blamed ex-L-G of causing loss to Delhi government

Last month, Sisodia said the Delhi Liquor Policy 2021-22 was "the best." He had asserted it would have earned the Delhi government a revenue of Rs. 10,000cr every year, but former L-G Anil Baijal was "asked" to change his stance just 48 hours before the implementation. Enforced in November 2021 and scrapped in July 2022, it privatized the sale of alcoholic beverages in Delhi.