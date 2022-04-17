India

Delhi Hanuman Jayanti violence: 14 arrested after clashes in Jahangirpuri

Apr 17, 2022, 11:51 am

Members of two communities clashed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri after alleged stone-pelting at a Hanuman Jayanti procession (Representational Image).

Communal clashes broke out in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening after alleged stone-pelting at a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra procession. The Delhi Police constituted 10 investigation teams comprising Crime Branch and Special Cell officers. Fourteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Security arrangements were tightened in Jahangirpuri following the clashes in which several people were injured, including police personnel.

Communal tensions have recently seen a surge across India.

The Delhi incident comes less than a week after communal clashes in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Jharkhand during Ram Navami processions—where anti-social elements allegedly triggered violence.

Similar clashes broke out in Uttarakhand's Roorkee and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Following the Delhi and Roorkee incidents, Noida and Uttrakhand were put on high alert.

Delhi Police 9 people injured, more arrests will take place: Police

According to the police, nine people were injured in the stone-pelting and subsequent clashes, including eight police officers and one civilian. Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Medhalal Meena is among those injured. He has a bullet wound in his hand and the person who shot him has been arrested. His condition is now stable. The police said they'll arrest more people after examining the CCTV footage.

Investigation The matter is under investigation: Delhi Police

The police have registered a case of rioting, attempted murder, and violations of the Arms Act. They said the investigation is ongoing and 10 probe teams have already been constituted. On Saturday night, the police maintained a vigil in several sensitive areas. Also, senior police officer Sanjay Sen has dismissed rumors of tensions in parts of Northeast Delhi, which witnessed riots in 2020.

Politics BJP calls violence 'conspiracy'; CM appeals for peace

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leaders Adesh Gupta and Manoj Tiwari have called the Saturday clashes a "conspiracy," demanding an investigation into the role of "illegal immigrants" in the violence. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the stone-pelting and communal clashes and called for strict action against those responsible. "Appeal to everyone to hold each others' hands and maintain peace," he wrote on Twitter.

Statement Kejriwal's statement on the Delhi violence

Kejriwal further said the country cannot progress unless there is peace. "It is important to maintain peace and order...the police and other forces led by the central government will take action," the chief minister stated. "The central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital. I request everyone to maintain peace," he added.