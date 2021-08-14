Three held for beating man suspecting him to be thief

The incident took place at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday

Three men were held for allegedly beating a man after tying him to a pole in the Burari Nagar area in North Delhi on suspicion of vehicle theft, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday in the Sant Nagar area of Burari, the police added. Here are more details.

Case was registered after purported video of incident surfaced online

Police said they initiated an inquiry, registered a case after a purported video of an incident surfaced online in which a man is seen tied to a pole and being physically assaulted by some people. He was later let off by them after a warning.

Inquiry was initiated based on video received: Police

A senior police officer said, "No PCR call was received in connection with the incident but based on the video received, we initiated an inquiry into the matter the same day." "Our teams went to the spot for further verification. Three of the men seen assaulting the man in the purported video were identified and detained in connection with the incident," he said.

Man was trying to escape after stealing a rickshaw: Accused

Those detained told police during the inquiry that the victim was caught while he was trying to escape after stealing one of their rickshaws. "They tied him to a pole and assaulted him in front of people but was let off later after warning him. Since there were incidents of theft in the past, they suspected him to be behind it," the officer said.

A case was registered and the men were released

Police said they've neither been able to identify the victim nor has he come forward to register a complaint in the matter yet. A case was registered under Sections 232 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the three men detained were released.