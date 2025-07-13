VinFast plans to open 35 dealerships across India by 2025-end

The dealership agreements are part of VinFast's plan to build a strong 3S (sales, service, spares) network in India. The company is preparing for the pre-booking of its VF 6 and VF 7 models on July 15. The first batch of dealerships will be set up in major urban centers and emerging EV markets such as Bengaluru, Noida, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Cochin, Delhi, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Gurugram, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kolkata.

Market analysis

VinFast Asia CEO on dealership network

The cities chosen for the initial rollout have been picked on the basis of their growing EV adoption, infrastructure readiness, and strong demand potential. VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said these partnerships are focused on delivering an elevated EV experience backed by reliability, customer trust, and service excellence. He emphasized that as the company prepares to bring electric SUVs to Indian roads, they want customers in key cities to have seamless access to VinFast's world-class products and support infrastructure.