Tesla-rival VinFast to soon begin construction of India EV plant

Feb 23, 2024

What's the story VinFast is set to begin construction of its integrated electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, on February 25. The Vietnamese EV maker signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government earlier this year, pledging to invest around Rs. 425 crore in the project's first phase. The move signifies a major step in VinFast's global expansion and entrance into India's growing EV market.

Opportunities

Project to generate around 3,000 jobs

VinFast's Tamil Nadu plant is anticipated to generate around 3,000 to 3,500 local jobs. With a yearly capacity of up to 150,000 units, the facility aims to become the top EV production hub in the region. In addition to serving the Indian market, the plant will also support VinFast's export program for South Asian, Middle Eastern, and African countries. This effort aligns with the Indian government's goal of promoting green transportation and reducing carbon emissions in the transport sector.

Global expansion

VinFast's sales targets and global expansion push

VinFast, which rivals Tesla in some markets, aims to sell 100,000 EVs in 2024. Since entering the US market, the company has been concentrating on enhancing its competitiveness in other markets to build scale, particularly in untapped, volume-driven markets like India and Indonesia. The rapid progress from signing the MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to breaking ground on the manufacturing facility showcases VinFast's determination and swift execution of its global expansion plan.