Xiaomi SU7 vs Porsche Taycan: Which EV is better

By Pradnesh Naik 11:05 am Dec 30, 202311:05 am

Both EVs feature sleek adaptive LED headlamp units with integrated DRLs

Xiaomi has revealed its first all-electric sedan, the SU7, at an event in Beijing. The sleek EV comes in three versions: SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max. With its aerodynamic design and potent powertrain, the SU7 rivals the segment leader, the Porsche Taycan, in the premium EV category. Which one makes more sense: the Chinese newcomer or the established German champion? Let's find out.

Porsche Taycan looks more appealing

The Porsche Taycan follows an aggressive design philosophy and features the carmaker's signature split-type quad LED DRLs, a muscular bonnet, an aggressive front splitter, a sloping roofline, flush-type door handles, designer dual-tone wheels, and connected-style LED taillamps. The Xiaomi SU7 sports a streamlined design and has a sculpted hood, adaptive LED headlamps with arrowhead-shaped integrated DRLs, a blacked-out sloping roof with a front-facing LiDAR sensor array, flap-type door handles, 19-inch alloy wheels, connected-type sleek LED taillamps, and a split-type diffuser.

Xiaomi SU7 promises a range of up to 800km

The Porsche Taycan is backed by a dual-motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration, linked to a 93.4kWh battery pack. The EV develops 470hp/500Nm and promises a range of up to 469km on a single charge. The Xiaomi SU7 offers two battery choices: a 73.6kWh and a 101kWh unit with CTB-integrated technology. Paired with a single-motor in rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration, the EV boasts a range of up to 668km and 800km, respectively.

Xiaomi SU7's interiors are yet to be revealed

The luxurious cabin of the Porsche Taycan offers an upmarket feel with premium leather upholstery, wooden trims on the dashboard, a 16.9-inch curved driver's display, a 10.9-inch touchscreen central console, and an 8.4-inch unit as a control panel. The interiors of the Xiaomi SU7 are yet to be revealed by the automaker. We expect it to get a tech-biased five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel.

Xiaomi SU7 is coming in 2024

In India, the Porsche Taycan is available in seven variants, with prices ranging between Rs. 1.61 crore and Rs. 2.44 crore. The Xiaomi SU7 will debut in China in 2024. It is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon. In China, it will likely cost around Rs. 90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Taycan makes more sense with its aggressive design, an upmarket cabin, and better brand value and reach.