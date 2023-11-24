Genesis blends luxury and off-road capabilities in this GV70 concept

Nov 24, 2023

Genesis GV70 Project Overland concept rolls on rugged 'Classic B' wheels (Photo credit: Genesis)

Genesis, the luxury division of the South Korean automaker Hyundai, has teamed up with off-road experts Delta to develop the GV70 Project Overland concept. Highlighting the luxury crossover's off-road prowess, the model commemorates Delta's 40th anniversary. It boasts suspension enhancements, expanded wheel arches, and revised lighting options. The bespoke SUV will be on display for the general public at the Essen Motor Show in Germany, which begins on December 1.

Enhanced off-road features showcased

With an upgraded suspension setup, the Genesis GV70's Project Overland concept stands nearly 51mm taller than the standard model. The SUV features a broader stance with 18-inch "Classic B" rugged black-colored wheels wrapped in off-road-biased Continental ATR tires. Additional PIAA lights are installed on the roof, while Baja-style lights are incorporated into the grille. A custom roof rack provides secure attachment points for essential equipment.

Updates expected for facelifted GV70 and GV80 models

On the other hand, the revamped GV70 is anticipated to flaunt a new front fascia, similar to the G90 model. It will likely get refreshed headlights and an updated radiator grille for ICE-powered models. Additional visual modifications and interior enhancements are also expected. The larger GV80 is rumored to include a 27-inch OLED curved screen, sparking curiosity about whether the smaller model will also receive a new dashboard design.