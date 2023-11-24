BMW Motorrad unveils 2024 R 12 range with new engine

By Pradnesh Naik

The 2024 BMW R 12 lineup is offered with wire-spoke or alloy wheel options (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the 2024 versions of its R 12 and R 12 nineT motorcycles for the global markets. Both bikes sport a cutting-edge 1,170cc air-and-oil-cooled boxer engine. These refreshed models showcase the progression of the R nineT series, with the cruiser and roadster sharing some similarities in design and performance. The updated motorcycles are set to arrive in the US market in Q1 of 2024, with pricing details to be revealed closer to their launch.

Both bikes get an all-new 1,170cc boxer engine

The 2024 BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT boast an all-new 1,170cc air-and-oil-cooled boxer engine with dual overhead camshafts. It has a bore and stroke of 101mm and 73mm, respectively, and a compression ratio of 12:1. The R 12 motor develops 95hp of power at 6,500rpm and 110Nm of torque at 6,000rpm, while the R 12 nineT mill produces a claimed 109hp at 7,000rpm and 115Nm at 6,500rpm. Both motorcycles feature a six-speed gearbox, with a shaft-type final drive.

They sit on a revised trellis frame with bolt-on subframe

The updated R 12 lineup sits on a steel trellis frame design with a bolt-on rear subframe. The suspension setup includes 45mm inverted forks with rebound and compression adjustability, while the rear features an aluminum Paralever swingarm with a mono-shock unit. The braking systems consist of radially-mounted four-piston calipers at the front with a pair of 310mm floating discs, and a two-piston floating caliper with a single 265mm disc unit at the rear.

Both bikes feature an optional BMW connected ride system

The R 12 and R 12 nineT come equipped with round analog gauges, riding modes, keyless start, and BMW's Intelligent Emergency Call feature. Optional add-ons include BMW Connected Ride, Headlight Pro, Hill Start Assist Pro, and Shift Assistant Pro. The R 12 is available in Blackstorm Metallic, Aventurine Red Metallic, and Option 719 "Thorium" in Avus Silver Metallic. The R 12 nineT comes in Blackstorm Metallic, San Remo Green Metallic, and Option 719 "Aluminum" in brushed aluminum and Night Black.