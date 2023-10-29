Honda Transalp 750 to arrive soon: Check out rivals
Honda is reportedly gearing up to introduce the capable all-rounder, the Transalp 750, in India soon. The ADV is expected to be priced between Rs. 10.5 lakh and Rs. 11.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) when launched. At that price point, it rivals capable offerings from the likes of Triumph Motorcycles, BMW Motorrad, Moto Morini, and Kawasaki in the middleweight segment on our shores.
Firstly, take a look at Honda Transalp 750
Honda Transalp 750 sits on a steel diamond frame and features an all-LED lighting setup, a single-piece seat, upswept exhaust, and a 5.0-inch color TFT instrument console. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, inverted front forks, and a mono-shock rear unit. It is backed by a 755cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that makes 92hp/75Nm.
Moto Morini X-CAPE 650: Price Starts at Rs. 7.2 lakh
Moto Morini X-CAPE features dual projector LED headlights with DRLs, a sloping fuel tank, an upright windscreen, a raised handlebar, a flat seat, a slim tail section, and alloy wheels. It has Brembo disc brakes on both ends, with switchable ABS, 50mm Marzocchi inverted front forks, and a KYB rear mono-shock unit. It runs on a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 60hp/54Nm.
Kawasaki Versys 650: Priced at Rs. 7.77 lakh
Kawasaki Versys 650 flaunts an aggressive design with sharp fairings, an adjustable windscreen, a sculpted fuel tank, split-type seats, a wide handlebar, an all-LED lighting setup, and alloy wheels. For safety, it has disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, inverted front forks, and a mono-shock rear unit. It is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 66hp/61Nm.
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport: Costs Rs. 11.95 lakh
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a prominent beak, an upright windscreen, a side-mounted exhaust, an all-LED lighting setup, and alloy wheels. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, inverted front forks, and a mono-shock rear unit. It draws power from an 888cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-triple engine that delivers 84hp/82Nm.
BMW F 850 GS: Available at Rs. 12.95 lakh
BMW F 850 GS sports a sloping fuel tank, a prominent beak, an upright windshield, a raised handlebar, an all-LED lighting setup, an upswept exhaust, and wire-spoked wheels. For rider safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is fueled by an 853cc, parallel-twin engine that puts out 94hp/92Nm.