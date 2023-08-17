India-spec Honda City (facelift) may arrive soon with updated features
Honda has updated the City sedan in the Malaysian market. It is possible that the same updates may be introduced for the India-spec model in the coming months. The Honda Sensing suite, which comprises Level-2 ADAS functions, is now a standard feature across all variants, along with six airbags. Currently, the India-spec City offers ADAS from V trim. Although the updated car features minor tweaks to its design, it retains the existing powertrain options.
Here's a quick look at the updated Honda City
The Malayasia-spec Honda City (facelift) base variant includes automatic projector halogen headlamps, LED DRLs, 15-inch single-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry, and a multi-angle reverse-view camera. Stepping up to the mid-spec model, it has dual-tone wheels, chromed door handles, front and rear USB ports, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four tweeters, and single-zone automatic climate control. The range-topping trim further enhances the package with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and LED fog lamps.
It is offered with multiple powertrain options
Under the hood, the Honda City (facelift) retains its existing powertrains. The petrol-only models are powered by a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, inline-four, i-VTEC engine that generates 119.35hp/145Nm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT transmission. The petrol-hybrid e:HEV variant boasts a 1.5-liter petrol engine (96hp/127 Nm) that is paired with a 107hp traction motor, a 94hp generator, and an e-CVT gearbox. The setup delivers a combined output of 125hp/253Nm.Share this timeline