India-spec Honda City (facelift) may arrive soon with updated features

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 17, 2023 | 12:49 pm 2 min read

The City is the flagship sedan model for Honda in India (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has updated the City sedan in the Malaysian market. It is possible that the same updates may be introduced for the India-spec model in the coming months. The Honda Sensing suite, which comprises Level-2 ADAS functions, is now a standard feature across all variants, along with six airbags. Currently, the India-spec City offers ADAS from V trim. Although the updated car features minor tweaks to its design, it retains the existing powertrain options.

Here's a quick look at the updated Honda City

The Malayasia-spec Honda City (facelift) base variant includes automatic projector halogen headlamps, LED DRLs, 15-inch single-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry, and a multi-angle reverse-view camera. Stepping up to the mid-spec model, it has dual-tone wheels, chromed door handles, front and rear USB ports, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four tweeters, and single-zone automatic climate control. The range-topping trim further enhances the package with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and LED fog lamps.

It is offered with multiple powertrain options

Under the hood, the Honda City (facelift) retains its existing powertrains. The petrol-only models are powered by a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, inline-four, i-VTEC engine that generates 119.35hp/145Nm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT transmission. The petrol-hybrid e:HEV variant boasts a 1.5-liter petrol engine (96hp/127 Nm) that is paired with a 107hp traction motor, a 94hp generator, and an e-CVT gearbox. The setup delivers a combined output of 125hp/253Nm.

