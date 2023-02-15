Auto

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new features and dual-tone color schemes

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 15, 2023, 11:04 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz flaunts projector LED headlights (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has updated its popular sedan model, the Ciaz with three dual-tone color schemes and new safety features as a part of the MY-2023 updates. The dual-tone variants start at Rs. 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and now get Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill-hold control as standard. There are no changes to the design and mechanicals of the vehicle.

Why does this story matter?

Since its arrival in 2014, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been able to establish a loyal fanbase for itself in an SUV-dominated Indian market.

The carmaker managed to sell over three lakh units of the four-wheeler by the end of 2022, commanding around 30% market share in the premium sedan segment.

The company has now updated the vehicle to attract more buyers.

The sedan flaunts 16-inch alloy wheels and projector LED headlights

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz retains the overall design of the outgoing model and flaunts a long and sculpted bonnet, a black grille with chrome surrounds, sweptback projector LED headlights with DRLs, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights grace the rear end.

It is offered with a 1.5-liter, K-series engine

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz draws power from a 1.5-liter, K-series, inline-four petrol engine that churns out 102hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of peak torque at 4,400rpm. The motor is linked to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The car features Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill-hold control

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz retains its spacious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, key-less entry with a start/stop button, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ESP, and hill-hold control.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Pricing

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz can be yours at Rs. 9.19 lakh for the base Sigma model and Rs. 12.34 lakh for the range-topping Alpha dual-tone AT version (all prices, ex-showroom). The updated sedan can be booked online or via the brand's NEXA dealerships.

