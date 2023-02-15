Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new features and dual-tone color schemes
Maruti Suzuki has updated its popular sedan model, the Ciaz with three dual-tone color schemes and new safety features as a part of the MY-2023 updates. The dual-tone variants start at Rs. 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and now get Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill-hold control as standard. There are no changes to the design and mechanicals of the vehicle.
Why does this story matter?
- Since its arrival in 2014, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been able to establish a loyal fanbase for itself in an SUV-dominated Indian market.
- The carmaker managed to sell over three lakh units of the four-wheeler by the end of 2022, commanding around 30% market share in the premium sedan segment.
- The company has now updated the vehicle to attract more buyers.
The sedan flaunts 16-inch alloy wheels and projector LED headlights
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz retains the overall design of the outgoing model and flaunts a long and sculpted bonnet, a black grille with chrome surrounds, sweptback projector LED headlights with DRLs, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights grace the rear end.
It is offered with a 1.5-liter, K-series engine
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz draws power from a 1.5-liter, K-series, inline-four petrol engine that churns out 102hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of peak torque at 4,400rpm. The motor is linked to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.
The car features Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill-hold control
On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz retains its spacious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, key-less entry with a start/stop button, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ESP, and hill-hold control.
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Pricing
In India, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz can be yours at Rs. 9.19 lakh for the base Sigma model and Rs. 12.34 lakh for the range-topping Alpha dual-tone AT version (all prices, ex-showroom). The updated sedan can be booked online or via the brand's NEXA dealerships.