Auto

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG goes official: Should you buy?

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG goes official: Should you buy?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 19, 2022, 12:29 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG is available only in the VXi variant (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-CNG version of the Alto K10 in India with a price tag of Rs. 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in the VXi trim level. Design-wise, the hatchback remains unchanged but gets a slightly tweaked suspension setup to accommodate the added weight of the CNG tank. It is powered by the same 1.0-liter K10C engine from the S-Presso.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Alto is the highest-selling vehicle for Maruti Suzuki in India since its debut in 2000. The homegrown automaker has managed to sell over 43 lakh units to date.

The car is praised for its practical nature and frugal engine by critics and customers alike.

With the launch of the S-CNG variant, the brand should see a surge in demand for the hatchback.

Exteriors The hatchback flaunts a honeycomb-mesh grille and steel wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG has a "Tall-Boy" stance and retains the overall design of the standard model. It flaunts a muscular hood, swept-back halogen headlamps, a hexagonal honeycomb-mesh grille, bumper-mounted fog lamps, a wide air dam, body-colored door handles, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and steel wheels with designer covers. Wrap-around taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

Information It delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 33.85km/kg

The Alto K10 S-CNG draws power from a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, K10C DualJet engine that churns out 57hp of maximum power and 82.1Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The hatchback has a claimed fuel efficiency of 33.85km/kg.

Interiors The car features a digital instrument cluster and dual airbags

On the inside, the Alto K10 S-CNG has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard, fabric upholstery, manual AC, power windows, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car houses a 4-speaker audio system, a digital instrument cluster, and a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. For the passengers' safety, the hatchback is equipped with dual airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors.

Pricing Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG: Is it worth it?

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG can be yours at Rs. 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships on our shores. You essentially get a practical city car with compact dimensions, a comfortable cabin, and a frugal engine at a relatively affordable price tag. We would recommend it to people on a tight budget.