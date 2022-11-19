Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG goes official: Should you buy?
Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-CNG version of the Alto K10 in India with a price tag of Rs. 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in the VXi trim level. Design-wise, the hatchback remains unchanged but gets a slightly tweaked suspension setup to accommodate the added weight of the CNG tank. It is powered by the same 1.0-liter K10C engine from the S-Presso.
- The Alto is the highest-selling vehicle for Maruti Suzuki in India since its debut in 2000. The homegrown automaker has managed to sell over 43 lakh units to date.
- The car is praised for its practical nature and frugal engine by critics and customers alike.
- With the launch of the S-CNG variant, the brand should see a surge in demand for the hatchback.
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG has a "Tall-Boy" stance and retains the overall design of the standard model. It flaunts a muscular hood, swept-back halogen headlamps, a hexagonal honeycomb-mesh grille, bumper-mounted fog lamps, a wide air dam, body-colored door handles, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and steel wheels with designer covers. Wrap-around taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.
The Alto K10 S-CNG draws power from a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, K10C DualJet engine that churns out 57hp of maximum power and 82.1Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The hatchback has a claimed fuel efficiency of 33.85km/kg.
On the inside, the Alto K10 S-CNG has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard, fabric upholstery, manual AC, power windows, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car houses a 4-speaker audio system, a digital instrument cluster, and a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. For the passengers' safety, the hatchback is equipped with dual airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors.
In India, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG can be yours at Rs. 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships on our shores. You essentially get a practical city car with compact dimensions, a comfortable cabin, and a frugal engine at a relatively affordable price tag. We would recommend it to people on a tight budget.