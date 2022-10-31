Auto

Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 is a 1,204hp muscle car

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 31, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 is limited to 66 units (Photo credit: Hennessey Performance Engineering)

US-based Hennessey Performance Engineering has unveiled the Venom 1200 Mustang GT500. It is the most powerful version of the muscle car. The tuning specialist from Texas has managed to squeeze out a 58% boost from the 5.2-liter, supercharged V8 engine of the standard variant. The overall mechanical package has been upgraded, too. Only 66 units of the sports car will ever be built.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Mustang GT500 is one of the most tuned vehicles in the muscle car segment.

Tuning specialist Hennessey Performance Engineering has now upgraded the stock GT500. It gets a higher capacity supercharger with a high-flow induction system to create a unique Venom 1200 Mustang GT500, primarily for the US market.

The updated car sports a special livery from the 1966 24 Hours of Daytona.

Exteriors The coupe sports a large wing and quad exhaust tips

The Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 features a long and sculpted bonnet with functional air scoops, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, a sloping roofline, and projector LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. The coupe is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and carbon fiber wheels. Tri-slatted LED taillights, a large wing, quad exhaust tips, and a diffuser grace the rear.

Information It is backed by a 1,204hp, V8 engine

The Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 draws power from a 5.2-liter, supercharged, V8 engine that is mated to a recalibrated 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 1,204hp and a peak torque of 1,222Nm.

Interiors The muscle car features bucket-type racing seats and premium upholstery

On the inside, the Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 has a sporty cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium leather upholstery, bucket-type racing seats, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For the safety of the passengers, the car is equipped with multiple airbags and ABS.

Information Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500: Pricing

In the US market, the Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 will set you back by $59,950 (approximately Rs. 49.33 lakh), which includes a comprehensive one-year/19,300km warranty. The muscle car can also be kitted with optional accessories worth $4,950 (roughly Rs. 4.07 lakh).

