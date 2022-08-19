Auto

Limited-run Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster debuts with 1,817hp V8 engine

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 19, 2022, 11:34 am 2 min read

Only 30 units of the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster will be built (Photo credit: Hennessey Performance Engineering)

US-based Hennessey Performance Engineering has unveiled its fastest convertible, the Venom F5 Roadster. The supercar is capable of reaching a top speed of over 483km/h. It looks identical to the coupe, except for the single-piece, removable carbon fiber roof panel which tips the scales at just 8kg. The car is powered by a potent 6.6-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that makes 1,817hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since 1991, carmaker and tuning specialist Hennessey Performance Engineering has been modifying supercars from manufacturers such as Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren, Dodge, and a few others.

The brand's first offering, the Venom 650R, was based on Dodge Viper GTS and was the fastest road-legal car of its time.

The Venom F5 Roadster features a bespoke, in-house developed 6.6-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine from the coupe.

Exteriors The supercar flaunts tempered glass window as see-through engine cover

The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster has an aerodynamic design language and features a carbon fiber monocoque chassis, muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlamps, and a front air-splitter. It is flanked by ORVMs, a removable roof, air scoops, and designer forged aluminium wheels. LED taillamps, a diffuser, and center-mounted quad exhaust tips are available at the rear. The car weighs 1,405kg.

Information It draws power from a 1,817hp, 6.6-liter V8 engine

The Venom F5 Roadster is backed by a potent, in-house developed 6.6-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that churns out a maximum power of 1,817hp and a peak torque of 1,617Nm. The mill is mated to a 7-speed single-clutch semi-automatic gearbox.

Interiors The roadster has two-seater cabin with premium Alcantara upholstery

On the inside, the Venom F5 Roadster has a sporty two-seater cabin with premium Alcantara upholstery, even on the removable roof cover. It features bucket-type racing seats and an F1-inspired carbon fiber steering wheel with paddle shifters. The supercar retains the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel from the coupe version. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, traction control, and ABS.

Information Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster: Pricing

The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster retails at $3 million (approximately Rs. 23.9 crore) in the US. The supercar will be produced in a limited run of just 30 units globally. Production is expected to begin in late 2022.