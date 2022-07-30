Auto

Lamborghini teases off-road-biased Huracan Sterrato supercar: Check design and features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 30, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has teased the Huracan Sterrato, a rugged, off-road-focused supercar via a video on the brand's various social media accounts. The car is in near-production form. The Italian supercar marque first previewed the concept vehicle back in 2019 as an alternative for people willing to take the roads less traveled. The automaker already has the capable Urus SUV in its portfolio.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lamborghini is one of the top automakers around the world and is known for creating some of the most capable track and road-biased supercars.

The brand has been experimenting with off-road-focused vehicles for a long time and had launched its first SUV, the LM002 back in 1986.

The Italian carmaker has also crossed 20,000 unit production milestone in the performance SUV segment with Urus.

Exteriors The supercar will flaunt an aggressive design language

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be based on the Huracan Evo and flaunt an aggressive design language. It will have a muscular bonnet, a sloping roofline, an air splitter, and angular LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and bumper-mounted auxiliary lights. The car will be flanked by flared wheel arches with black cladding, roof rails, and designer wheels. Y-shaped LED taillight will grace the rear.

Information It will be backed by a 5.2-liter, V10 engine

The details regarding the powertrain options are yet to be disclosed. We expect the Huracan Sterrato to be powered by a 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated V10 petrol engine which generates a maximum output of 630hp/565Nm. The motor will likely be mated to a 7-speed LDF DCT gearbox.

Interiors The coupe will feature premium leather upholstery and bucket seats

The interiors of the upcoming Huracan are under the wraps. However, we expect the supercar to feature a 2-seater cabin with premium upholstery, bucket seats, a digital instrument cluster, and multifunctional steering with paddle-shifters. It will pack a large touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety should likely be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming Huracan Sterrato will be disclosed by Lamborghini at the time of launch. We expect the supercar to carry a price tag of around Rs. 5 crore (ex-showroom) in India, if at all it arrives here.