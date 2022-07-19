Auto

Hyundai TUCSON bookings open in India: Check features and price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 19, 2022, 05:31 pm 2 min read

Hyundai TUCSON is equipped with 19 ADAS functions (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai recently revealed the fourth-generation TUCSON in India. Now, the brand has officially opened the order books for the SUV against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The vehicle can be booked online or through dealerships spread across the country. It is available in two variants: Platinum and Signature. The four-wheeler is backed by a 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engine option.

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai has been committed to the SUV segment in the Indian car market lately, with launches such as the VENUE and CRETA.

However, it all started in 2005 with the TUCSON for the South Korean automaker on our shores. It was the brand's first SUV in the country.

By offering Level 2 ADAS functions, the brand plans to capture the premium mid-sized SUV category.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts a dark chrome grille and all-LED lighting

The 2022 Hyundai TUCSON flaunts a long and muscular bonnet, a 'Parametric' dark chrome grille with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a wide air dam, and a skid plate. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out pillars, roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels. Connected LED taillight, a shark-fin antenna, and roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

Information It is offered with two engine options

The fourth-generation TUCSON is backed by a 2.0-liter, inline-four petrol engine that generates 156hp/192Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that churns out 186hp/416Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed and 8-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The car features multiple airbags and Level 2 ADAS functions

The new Hyundai TUCSON has a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, air purifier, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8-speaker Bose sound system and two 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and Level 2 ADAS functions.

Information Hyundai TUCSON: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the TUCSON will be announced by Hyundai on August 4. We expect the SUV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.