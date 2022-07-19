Hyundai TUCSON bookings open in India: Check features and price
Hyundai recently revealed the fourth-generation TUCSON in India. Now, the brand has officially opened the order books for the SUV against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The vehicle can be booked online or through dealerships spread across the country. It is available in two variants: Platinum and Signature. The four-wheeler is backed by a 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engine option.
- Hyundai has been committed to the SUV segment in the Indian car market lately, with launches such as the VENUE and CRETA.
- However, it all started in 2005 with the TUCSON for the South Korean automaker on our shores. It was the brand's first SUV in the country.
- By offering Level 2 ADAS functions, the brand plans to capture the premium mid-sized SUV category.
The 2022 Hyundai TUCSON flaunts a long and muscular bonnet, a 'Parametric' dark chrome grille with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a wide air dam, and a skid plate. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out pillars, roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels. Connected LED taillight, a shark-fin antenna, and roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.
The fourth-generation TUCSON is backed by a 2.0-liter, inline-four petrol engine that generates 156hp/192Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that churns out 186hp/416Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed and 8-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.
The new Hyundai TUCSON has a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, air purifier, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8-speaker Bose sound system and two 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and Level 2 ADAS functions.
The details regarding the pricing and availability of the TUCSON will be announced by Hyundai on August 4. We expect the SUV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.