2022 Hyundai TUCSON's Level 2 ADAS functions explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 18, 2022, 06:11 pm 3 min read

2022 Hyundai TUCSON flaunts 18-inch dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has revealed the 2022 iteration of the TUCSON in India. It is the fourth generation of the SUV and is available in a Long Wheel Base (LWB) version only. The vehicle flaunts the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language and is equipped with Level 2 ADAS functions. What exactly are these features and how do they help the driver? Let us find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

TUCSON made its debut in India back in 2005 and was Hyundai's first-ever SUV to reach our shores.

With the 2022 version of the four-wheeler, the brand plans to dominate the premium, mid-sized SUV category.

With the focus shifting toward safer cars, the South Korean automaker has added the SmartSense suite (ADAS functions) to the new model with various active and passive safety features.

Assisted by radars Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist

Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist functions use sensors and radars to detect objects such as vehicles and pedestrians in front (or possibly about to go in front) of the four-wheeler. The system avoids possible collisions by applying brakes automatically giving the occupants and the road users an added layer of protection. This feature works even at speeds in excess of 100km/h.

360-degree safety Blind-Spot View Monitoring and Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot View Monitoring function uses the rear sensors to detect nearby vehicles and warn the driver with the help of an illuminated icon on the ORVMs, thus avoiding the risk of collision when changing lanes on the highway. Collision-Avoidance Assist becomes active when the signal for changing lanes is given. The feature displays side-view on the digital instrument cluster using the built-in cameras.

Driving safety Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist active functions come into play on the highway with painted lane markers. Departure Warning alerts the driver with a loud sound when the car tries to change lanes without indicating. Meanwhile, Lane Keeping Assist is a facility that automatically keeps the vehicle in the center of the lane by applying corrective steering inputs and sound alerts.

Convenience Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go

Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go uses front sensors and radars to track a vehicle in the front and automatically manage the speed and distance of the SUV without the driver's intervention. If the vehicle ahead comes to a halt, your car will do the same and start moving again if the pause is of less than three seconds.

Night driving Safe High Beam Assist

Safe High Beam Assist function allows the SUV to automatically switch the headlights from high-beam to low-beam if the front sensors and radar detect an oncoming vehicle. It helps reduce glare for the oncoming driver and both cars can pass through safely. Once the traffic is passed, the system switches back to high-beam to provide maximum illumination on roads with insufficient lighting conditions.

Parking safety Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist use the rear parking sensors and cameras to warn the driver of an approaching vehicle when trying to back out of a parking spot. The Avoidance Assist helps apply the brake automatically if the system detects the possibility of collision. It also displays a 360-degree-view of your surroundings on the 10.25-inch infotainment panel for added safety.

