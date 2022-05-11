Auto

2023 Hyundai VERNA spied on test; design details revealed

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 11, 2022, 03:02 pm 2 min read

The 2023 VERNA will follow Hyundai's ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has been spotted testing the new-generation version of its popular sedan, the VERNA, on Indian roads. The model (codenamed: BN7) was earlier seen doing test runs in South Korea. With its recent sighting on our shores, we can expect it to debut soon. When launched, it will rival the likes of SKODA SLAVIA, Volkswagen Virtus, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai is one of the leading automakers in the Indian market with offerings in the hatchback, sedan, and SUV segments.

Due to its feature-laden interiors and striking design language, the VERNA is a very popular model in our country.

Its new version should build on it and attract a lot of buyers when it arrives in our market.

Exteriors The car will have LED headlights and shark-fin antenna

The new-generation Hyundai VERNA will follow the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language, as seen on the new ELANTRA and SONATA in the international markets. It will get a fastback-like sloping roofline, wide grille, split-style LED headlights with DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Angular LED taillights and a shark fin antenna will be available on the rear end of the sedan.

Information Two engine choices might be offered

The upcoming Hyundai VERNA should be powered by 1.5-liter petrol and 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engines. In the current model, they make 113hp/144Nm and 113hp/250Nm, respectively. Both the mills might feature mild-hybrid technology for better fuel efficiency.

Interiors It will have a digital instrument cluster and sunroof

Details regarding the interiors of the new-generation VERNA are still under wraps. We expect the sedan to get a spacious 5-seater cabin with an updated dashboard design, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should also receive a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the i20 on sale now. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information 2023 Hyundai VERNA: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the next-generation Hyundai VERNA in India are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect the sedan to carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 9.4 lakh (ex-showroom).