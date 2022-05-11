Auto

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee May 11, 2022, 02:16 pm 4 min read

Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes with three powertrain choices

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been a big success in India and now the fifth-generation model has landed on our shores. This is a radical change for the luxury sedan as Mercedes-Benz has cleared pushed it forward in terms of being more premium and has added a lot of technology. The 2022 model has launched with three powertrains and we have tested the range-topping C300d.

Luxury cars are increasingly more about technology these days while they also have to be fuel efficient to match with the environmental concerns.

Hence, Mercedes-Benz has downsized its petrol engine while also added a mild-hybrid system which adds more power and increases efficiency.

However, the C300d is more of a performance-centric offering since it is the flagship trim of the new C-Class.

Exteriors The car has a more elegant design language

The new C-Class has grown in terms of its overall dimensions. The length of the vehicle has increased to 4,751mm and it is also wider than the previous-generation model by 10mm. The overall design language is more elegant along with flowing character lines. The C300d comes with an AMG styling kit and that gives it an aggressive look along with 18-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors The interior exhibits a high sense of quality

The interiors have had a massive upgrade in terms of design and quality with the overall dashboard architecture being similar to the S-Class. Quality is excellent and the ambiance exhibits a sense of luxury beyond its rivals. There is a high-resolution central touchscreen along with some capacitive touch buttons for various controls. The steering wheel also gets touch-sensitive buttons.

Features From fingerprint recognition to connected car technology

The 11.9-inch touchscreen removes the need for many physical buttons and runs the latest-generation MBUX infotainment system. Hence, you get connected car technology along with the ability to personalize various functions along with fingerprint recognition. There is also a large digital driver's display along with features such as dual-zone climate control, 3D maps, panoramic sunroof, digital headlamps, electrically adjustable front seats, and wireless charging.

Space The car has a longer wheelbase with more legroom

The new C-Class has a longer wheelbase plus a wider seat with more legroom on offer. Compared to the previous-generation model, there is certainly more space and comfort with the seats having good bolstering. That said, rear seat legroom is just about adequate and it is more of a comfortable 4-seater. The 455-liter boot capacity is also hampered by the spare tire.

Performance The engine has a strong power delivery

The C300d comes with a 2.0-liter diesel engine with 265hp/550Nm while the mild-hybrid system adds another 20hp/200Nm. Standard is a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Power delivery is sharp and performance is strong with ample torque being delivered early in the rev range. The C300d is very quick while the gearbox also responds with a precise shift quality. The paddle shifters allow for an engaging drive.

Ride quality The car has a fairly absorbent suspension

The C300d comes with larger wheels and lower profile tires but on broken roads, we found the suspension to be fairly absorbent and the ride quality to be reasonably plush. That said, the C300d has a low ground clearance which requires caution on bad roads. The handling qualities impressed us with a direct steering response and tight body control.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts at Rs. 55 lakh for the C200 model and goes up to Rs. 61 lakh for the C 300d variant (all prices, ex-showroom). When compared to rivals, it does command a premium but the interiors and technology do justify it to some extent. It is clearly a premium luxury sedan that is aimed at self-driven owners.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class What works and what doesn't Our Rating Good Stuff: Premium design High quality interiors Class-leading technology and features Strong performance Bad Stuff: Rear seat lacks space and headroom Boot space hampered by spare tire