Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched at Rs. 1.5 crore

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 07, 2021, 04:28 pm

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has launched the locally assembled S-Class sedan in India. It starts at Rs. 1.57 crore and is available in two versions, namely, S350d and S450 4MATIC. The premium four-wheeler has an imposing look and a spacious cabin with loads of equipment. It is available with a choice of 3.0-liter petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in five shades

Mercedes-Benz S-Class has a sculpted bonnet, a large chromed grille, sleek multi-beam LED headlights, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, automatic door handles, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights connected by chrome trim and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end. The car is offered in five shades, including Designo Diamond White Bright, Nautic Blue, and Onyx Black.

Information

It is offered with two engine options

Mercedes-Benz S-Class runs on a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder petrol engine that makes 367hp/500Nm and is linked to a 48V electric motor that produces 22hp/250Nm. A 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder diesel mill that generates 286hp/600Nm is also available. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The sedan gets a panoramic sunroof and ADAS

Mercedes-Benz S-Class has a luxurious cabin with ambient lighting, a panoramic sliding sunroof, seats with a massage function, a 15-speaker Burmester 3D sound system, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch MBUX infotainment system with support for OTA updates and Mercedes me connect. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS.

Information

Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Pricing

In India, the S350d and S450 4MATIC variants of the locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class are priced at Rs. 1.57 crore and Rs. 1.62 crore, respectively. For reference, the CBU models were launched at Rs. 2.17 crore (diesel) and Rs. 2.19 crore (petrol) (all prices, ex-showroom).