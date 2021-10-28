Renault KIGER CVT review: Is it better than manual variant?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Published on Oct 28, 2021, 11:34 am

Renault KIGER CVT starts at Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom)

Demand for subcompact SUVs equipped with an automatic gearbox is increasing day by day due to the convenience offered by clutch-less driving. Renault, for example, offers its KIGER SUV with a manual, AMT, as well as a CVT gearbox. The CVT automatic, in particular, caught our eye and we have tested it to see if it is worth your money or not.

Exteriors

The split headlamp-DRL setup looks attractive

Visually, there is nothing to distinguish the CVT model from the manual version. In terms of the overall design, the KIGER does stand out with a good amount of road presence. The honeycomb front grille and the split headlamp-DRL setup are quite striking while the sloping roof gives the car a sportier profile. The dual-tone color combination on our test car also looked attractive.

Interiors

Glossy black and chrome trims lift the cabin ambience

The KIGER's interior design is surprisingly premium given its segment and the cabin looks distinctive with a layered dashboard. There is plenty of glossy black and chrome trims being used here which lift the ambience. However, the lower half of the dashboard could have been finished in better quality materials. The overall space is quite good along with a fairly large boot capacity.

Features

From wireless charging to ambient lighting

The KIGER's top-end variant as tested here is loaded with equipment, including an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, wireless smartphone connectivity, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless charging, an air purifier, and four airbags. You also get features like ambient lighting, an Arkamys audio system, and a rear-view camera. That said, you do miss out on a sunroof.

Performance

The gearbox is smooth at low speeds

The turbo-petrol powertrain in the KIGER develops 100hp/160Nm while drive modes are also standard. However, more than the engine, the CVT automatic gearbox is the bigger highlight in terms of its low-speed smoothness and shift quality. The creep function is perfectly judged and so is the throttle calibration. That said, at higher speeds, the gearbox gets noisy due to the "rubber band effect."

Ride quality

The car comes with a supple suspension setup

One of the biggest advantages of a CVT gearbox is its enhanced fuel efficiency and here we got a respectable figure of 14km/l. The KIGER also scores well in terms of ride quality with a supple suspension setup and the ability to absorb road imperfections with ease. Despite some body roll being present, the overall handling also proved to be satisfactory.

Our verdict

Is the KIGER CVT worth your money?

The Renault KIGER CVT starts at Rs. 9 lakh and goes up to Rs. 10.09 lakh for the fully-loaded variant as tested here (both prices, ex-showroom). Compared to the manual version, the CVT is around Rs. 70,000 more expensive. Overall, we think it is well worth the extra money due to the sheer convenience of the CVT gearbox along with the smooth shift quality.