Seven tips to buy a used car in India

Soaring prices of new cars in India make buying a used or refurbished one a reasonable choice. A well maintained second hand car can be purchased at a fraction of the cost of a new one. However, finding a decent used four-wheeler is tough as several factors have to be considered. Here, we provide some tips to buy a used car in India.

Always set a budget

Always set a budget before deciding to buy a used car so that you don't end up overspending. Some factors that need to be considered include the duration of owning the car, maintenance and repair costs, insurance, and monthly usage. However, the budget should be slightly flexible so that you can spend extra on accessories that can revamp the car.

Choosing the type of car

Opt for a vehicle that suits your requirements, be it a hatchback, sedan, or an SUV. And ensure that it fits your budget. Factors like engine type, mileage, interior space, safety options, and the maximum registration period should be considered.

Check the car by yourself

After zeroing in on your preferred car, head to the current owner or dealership and check it in broad daylight. In natural lighting, scratches, dents, paint fades, rusting, electrical issues, and condition of the tires can be seen clearly. Take the vehicle on a test drive to see whether the engine is working fine and the drive is smooth when going over obstacles.

Thoroughly check the paperwork

Opt for cars that are two-three years old and have less than 30,000km on the odometer. Make sure that the spare parts of the car are easily available. It is always good to ascertain if your vehicle of choice has a modified warranty, or if it has been stolen, repainted, or repossessed. In other words, double-check the paperwork to understand the current condition.

Get the vehicle inspected by a professional

If possible, take a skilled mechanic with you to inspect your preferred car. Alternatively, you can also take the vehicle to an authorized workshop. They are professionals who can easily find the smallest of flaws and give you an estimate of the repair costs. They can also inform you whether the odometer has been tampered with by going through the records.

VIN and insurance claims need to be checked

Check the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) of the car you want to buy. This will give you access to details like the date of manufacture and service records from service centers. Going through insurance claims made at the service centers will give you an idea of the types of mishaps and repairs it has undergone.

Where to buy the car from?

Used cars can be directly bought from owners or physical dealerships. Meanwhile, almost all car companies have some sort of outlets like Hyundai's H PROMISE and Maruti Suzuki's True Value. Online re-sellers such as CarDekho and CARS24 are also a good choice.