Mitsubishi reveals images of its new Outlander PHEV

Ahead of its unveiling on October 28, Mitsubishi has released images of the new Outlander plug-in hybrid SUV. It will arrive in the US next year. The model looks almost identical to the standard Outlander barring a couple of "hybrid" badges, a charging port, and an updated digital instrument cluster. The powertrain details are yet to be disclosed. Here are more details.

The car has a charging port and split-style headlights

The new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has a sculpted bonnet, split-style headlights, a blacked-out grille, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, a chrome finish around the windows, ORVMs, "hybrid" badges on the front fenders, a charging port on the rear fender, and sporty wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillights grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

It should have two motors and an all-wheel-drive system

The new Mitsubishi Outlander will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain featuring two electric motors and an all-wheel-drive system. It is expected to deliver an all-electric driving range of more than 38.6km per charge. The engine details are yet to be announced.

The SUV gets seven seats and a redesigned instrument cluster

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has a 3-row cabin with seven seats, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and a 4-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an updated digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags, automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and forward-collision warning ensure the passengers' safety.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will be revealed at the time of unveiling. However, it should cost more than the standard model which starts at $27,290 (around Rs. 20.5 lakh) in the US.