Mazda CX-3 Super Edgy crossover goes official in Japan

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 17, 2021, 06:37 pm

Mazda reveals its CX-3 Super Edgy in Japan

Japanese automaker Mazda has launched the Super Edgy version of the CX-3 crossover in its home country. Its price starts at JPY 2,491,500 (around Rs. 16.4 lakh). The variant flaunts a refreshed design and an upmarket cabin with a bevy of features. It is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has dual-tone paintwork and black-colored wheels

The Mazda CX-3 Super Edgy has a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air dam, narrow headlights, and a dual-tone paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and glossy black multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillights grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information

Two engine options are available

Under the hood, the Mazda CX-3 Super Edgy runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 109.4hp/144Nm or a 1.8-liter diesel mill that churns out a maximum power of 114.4hp and a peak torque of 270Nm.

Interiors

The crossover gets an 8.0-inch infotainment panel and multiple airbags

The Mazda CX-3 Super Edgy gets a black-colored cabin featuring white inserts on the door trims, dashboard, and front seats, copper accents on the seating surface and AC louver ring, artificial leather inserts, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags and a vehicle detection facility ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Mazda CX-3 Super Edgy: Pricing and availability

In Japan, the Mazda CX-3 Super Edgy begins at JPY 2,491,500 (around Rs. 16.4 lakh) and goes up to JPY 3,212,000 (roughly Rs. 21.1 lakh). No details regarding its availability in India are currently available.