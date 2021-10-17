SKODA SLAVIA sedan teased on the brand's official Indian website

Czech automaker SKODA will reveal its SLAVIA sedan by the end of this year. Now, the brand has teased the car on its official Indian website. People can register their interest for updates on the vehicle, including its launch and other highlights. The four-wheeler will have a sharp design and a feature-loaded cabin. It will be available with two engine choices.

The SKODA SLAVIA will be based on the MQB-AO-IN platform. It will flaunt a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a butterfly grille, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs and designer wheels. As for the dimensions, the car will have a wheelbase of 2,651mm and a length of 4,480mm.

The SKODA SLAVIA will likely be fueled by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 114hp/175Nm and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the car might be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The SKODA SLAVIA is expected to have a spacious cabin with premium upholstery, power windows, automatic climate control, key-less entry, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, parking sensors, and a rear-view camera should ensure the passengers' safety. It will also house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

Details related to the pricing and availability of the SKODA SLAVIA in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).