As a tribute to Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye whiskey, Indian Motorcycle has revealed its Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse model. Its production will be limited to 107 units. The cruiser bike flaunts extensive cosmetic changes as compared to the stock Indian Challenger and is fueled by a 1,769cc liquid-cooled engine that generates 121hp of power. Here are more details.

The bike has dual exhausts and an LED Pathfinder headlamp

Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse sports a Custom Rye metallic paintwork with green and gold accents, an engraved floorboard, Jack Daniel's logos, and a leather seat. It also gets badges of Jack Daniel's Montana Silversmiths. The bike has an LED Pathfinder headlight and a Ride Command infotainment panel. A blacked-out finish is visible on the wheels, engine, and twin exhausts.

It is powered by a 121hp, 1,769cc engine

The Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse runs on a 1,769cc, liquid-cooled, v-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 121hp at 5,500rpm and 173.5Nm of peak torque at 3,800rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

It gets an adjustable hydraulic rear shock absorber

In terms of safety equipment, the Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a hydraulically-adjustable shock absorber on the rear end.

How much does it cost?

In the US, the Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse carries a starting price-tag of $36,999 (around Rs. 27.76 lakh). Only 107 units will be built and sold but they are unlikely to arrive in India.