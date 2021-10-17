India-bound Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine (facelift) previewed in spy shots

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 17, 2021, 01:40 pm

Spy shots reveal design details of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine (facelift)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to unveil its facelifted A-Class Limousine sometime in 2022. In the latest development, a partially camouflaged test mule of the car has been found testing, revealing important design details. The images suggest that it will have tweaked headlights, a grille with a new mesh pattern, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have sleek headlights and alloy wheels

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine (facelift) will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a mesh-patterned grille, a redesigned front bumper, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillamps. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, chrome trim around the windows, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the car should be 4,549mm long and have a wheelbase of 2,729mm.

Information

It will be available with two engine options in India

In India, the facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine should run on a 1.4-liter petrol engine that makes 161hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that generates 148hp/320Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 7/8-speed DCT gearbox.

It will get five seats and an updated infotainment system

The updated Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is likely to have a luxurious 5-seater cabin with ventilated seats, key-less entry, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It might house an updated touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Traction control, a rear-view camera, multiple airbags, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine (facelift): Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine (facelift) will be disclosed at the time of its unveiling. However, in India, it should carry a premium over the current-generation model which starts at Rs. 41.2 lakh (ex-showroom).