€12.4 million-worth Greek Chaos 'ultracar,' with 3,000hp of power, teased

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 17, 2021, 12:50 pm

Prior to its unveiling on November 1, Greece-based SP Automotive has teased its Greek Chaos 'ultracar.' Its production will be limited to just 100 units. The teaser indicates that the four-wheeler will be made of expensive materials such as carbon fiber, Zylon, and titanium. It will be fueled by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V10 engine that is claimed to make 3,000hp on the top-tier variant.

Exteriors

The car will have a sculpted bonnet and titanium wheels

Greek Chaos will have a sculpted hood, a prominent front splitter, unique headlights, flared wheel arches, ORVMs, and titanium wheels. A raked windscreen, a T-shaped lighting setup, and an Inconel exhaust system with four tips will be available on the rear. It will be built using materials like carbon fiber, titanium, kevlar, and Zylon (a strong and lightweight polymer).

Information

It will run on a 3,000hp, 4.0-liter engine

The Greek Chaos will be powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V10 engine that will put out 2,000hp of power in basic form and 3,000hp in the top-spec configuration. The vehicle is touted to sprint from 0-100km/h in 1.8 seconds and reach a top-speed of 500km/h.

Interiors

The cabin will get AR support and two seats

The Greek Chaos 'ultracar' will have a luxurious dual-tone cabin, featuring two seats and a racing-type steering wheel with a screen in its center. The vehicle will offer support for augmented reality (AR) that will allow a variety of in-car information to be projected on the windscreen at the front. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera should be available.

Information

Greek Chaos: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Greek Chaos 'ultracar' will start at €5.5 million (around Rs. 47.8 crore) for the basic model and will go up to €12.4 million (roughly Rs. 107 crore) for the top-tier 3,000hp version. Only 100 units will be up for grabs.