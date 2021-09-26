2023 BMW M2 car spotted on test; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 26, 2021, 12:00 am

This is how the 2023 BMW M2 will look like

German automaker BMW is likely to launch its new-generation M2 car sometime in 2023. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been found testing at Nurburgring, revealing important design details. The spy video suggests that the four-wheeler will have a sloping roofline, a subtle rear spoiler, a wide grille, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have black wheels and four exhaust tips

The new BMW M2 will flaunt a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a large grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by ORVMs and blacked-out designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a subtle spoiler on the boot lid, wrap-around taillights, and quad circular exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will run on a 450hp, 3.0-liter engine

The new BMW M2 is likely to be fueled by an S58 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline-six engine that will generate a maximum power of 450hp and a peak torque of around 542Nm. The gearbox information will be revealed later.

Interiors

It will get bolstered seats and a digital instrument cluster

The new BMW M2 is expected to have a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring carbon-fiber trim, bolstered seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is expected to house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. To ensure the safety of the passengers, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and multiple airbags will be available.

Information

BMW M2: Pricing and availability

Production of the new BMW M2 will commence in late-2022 and it should be unveiled in 2023. In India, it should carry a significant premium over the outgoing model priced at Rs. 85 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).