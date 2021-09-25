2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe spied on test; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 25, 2021, 02:27 pm

Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe previewed in spy shots

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is likely to unveil the facelifted version of its GLE Coupe next year. Now, a partially camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spied testing on the roads, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a reworked bumper, multi-spoke wheels, and quad exhaust tips. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have LED headlights and indicator-mounted ORVMs

The facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a large grille with chromed slats, an aggressive front bumper, new air vents, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side-steppers, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and four exhaust tips will grace the rear end of the vehicle.

The vehicle will get heated seats and updated infotainment system

The facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe will have a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring tweaked upholstery, heated front seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It will house an updated touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera will be offered.

Performance

It will be available with a choice of two engines

The facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe might run on a 3.0-liter, in-line, turbo engine that makes 441hp/520Nm. A 4.0-liter petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system should also be available. The former makes 603hp of power and 850Nm of peak torque, and the latter churns out an additional 21hp/250Nm. Transmission duties would be handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Information

What about its pricing?

Details related to the pricing and availability of the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it should carry a premium over the current-generation model which starts at Rs. 1.53 crore (ex-showroom).