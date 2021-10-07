SKODA SLAVIA to be unveiled in India later this year

SKODA Slavia confirmed for Indian market

As part of its 'India 2.0' project, SKODA has announced that it is working on a new mid-sized sedan called SLAVIA. It will make its world premiere in India by the end of this year and will be launched in 2022. The automaker has been testing the car in Europe. It will come with a sharp-looking profile, a feature-rich cabin, and two engine options.

From the place we come from, to the place we call home.

We are proud to present: the ŠKODA SLAVIA, our all-new premium midsize sedan which once again sets out to define a new era in the Indian market.#SKODASLAVIA#SKODAIndia #SLAVIA#MidSizePremiumSedan#Legacy pic.twitter.com/dBNwi5SWKo — ŠKODA AUTO India (@SkodaIndia) October 7, 2021

Exteriors

It will have a wheelbase of 2,651mm

The SKODA SLAVIA will be based on the MQB-AO-IN platform and will feature a sloping roofline, a butterfly grille, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air vent, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs and designer wheels. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle will be 4,480mm long and have a wheelbase of 2,651mm.

Two petrol engine choices will be offered

The SKODA SLAVIA will reportedly come with a 1.0-liter petrol motor that generates 109hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that makes 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a DCT gearbox.

Interiors

Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera will be available

The SKODA SLAVIA will offer a new-age cabin with power windows, a multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, and premium upholstery. It will also pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the vehicle should provide multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, parking sensors, as well as ABS and EBD.

SKODA SLAVIA: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of SKODA SLAVIA will be announced at the time of its launch next year. However, it will be unveiled by the end of 2021 and is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).