Mahindra XUV700 garners 25,000 bookings in an hour

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 07, 2021, 06:50 pm

Mahindra XUV700's first batch booked in one hour

In an overwhelming achievement, Mahindra has received 25,000 bookings for the XUV700 in India within a span of one hour. The SUV went official in August this year and the bookings were commenced earlier today at introductory prices. The bookings for the next batch of 25,000 units will open tomorrow. The entire line-up has become costlier by up to Rs. 50,000. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It comes with electric smart door handles

Mahindra XUV700 has a wheelbase of 2,750mm

The Mahindra XUV700 features an eye-catching look with a muscular bonnet, a chrome slat grille, a blacked-out air dam, LED headlights, and C-shaped LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, electric smart door handles, wheel cladding, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear.

Information

Two engine options are on offer

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that delivers 197.13hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel engine that is available in three tunes: 182.38hp/450Nm, 152.87hp/360Nm, and 182.38hp/420Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

There are twelve speakers inside the cabin

The Mahindra XUV700 offers an upscale cabin with electrically adjustable front seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, 2-zone automatic climate control, power windows, and a USB charger on the front and rear. It also houses twelve speakers and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are seven airbags, a rear-view camera, and radar-based driver assistance features.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

The Mahindra XUV700 was launched at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base MX variant. However, the prices have now been increased by up to Rs. 50,000, depending upon the variant. Bookings for the next batch will begin tomorrow at 10am.