TVS Jupiter 125 scooter launched in India at Rs. 73,400

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 07, 2021, 06:08 pm

TVS Jupiter 125 debuts in India in three versions

TVS Motor Company has launched the Jupiter 125 scooter in India. Its prices start at Rs. 73,400 for the entry-level drum brake model. The two-wheeler has an elegant look and is available with a semi-digital instrument cluster as well as a USB charging socket. It is powered by a 124.8cc, air-cooled, 2-valve engine. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter is available in four colors

TVS Jupiter 125 has an indicator-mounted apron with chrome embellishments, a USB charging socket, a flat-type seat, and a start-stop system. The scooter packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, an LED headlight, and rides on steel/alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 32-liter and is available in four shades, including Dawn Orange, Titanium Gray, and Pristine White.

Information

It runs on an 8hp, 125cc engine

TVS Jupiter 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.8cc, air-cooled, 2-valve engine that generates a maximum power of 8.3hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 10.5Nm at 4,500rpm. The motor is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety

It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the TVS Jupiter 125 is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a gas-charged mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

TVS Jupiter 125: Pricing

The drum brake variant of TVS Jupiter 125 with steel wheels costs Rs. 73,400, the drum brake version with alloy wheels is priced at Rs. 76,800, and the alloy wheel model with a front disc brake carries a price-tag of Rs. 81,300 (all prices, ex-showroom).