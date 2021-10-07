Lexus ES (facelift) debuts in India at Rs. 56.65 lakh

Lexus launches its ES (facelift) sedan in India

Toyota-owned luxury brand Lexus has launched the facelifted version of its ES sedan in India. It is available in two trims: Exquisite and Luxury. The car flaunts a refreshed look and a spacious cabin with a host of features. It is fueled by a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine linked to a 16kWh battery pack. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The sedan is offered in two color options

The new Lexus ES has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-finished spindle grille with a mesh pattern, and narrow LED headlamps with DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around taillights grace the rear end. The car is available in two shades: Sonic Iridium and Sonic Chrome.

Information

It is fueled by a 175hp hybrid powertrain

The 2021 Lexus ES runs on a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 16kWh battery pack. The setup delivers 175.6hp of power and 221Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The car gets ventilated seats and an air purifier

The facelifted Lexus ES has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring brown-colored upholstery, a powered tailgate with a kick sensor, an air purifier, and a 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system. Reclining and ventilated rear seats, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a 360-degree-view camera are available. It also packs a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Information

2021 Lexus ES: Pricing

In India, the 2021 iteration of the Lexus ES sedan sports a price-figure of Rs. 56.65 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, the vehicle takes on rivals such as the Toyota Camry and Audi A6.