Prior to launch in India, TVS Jupiter 125 scooter teased

TVS Motor Company has teased a new two-wheeler that will be launched in India on October 7. It is expected to be the Jupiter 125 scooter. The vehicle is likely to get a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and an LED lighting setup. It should be fueled by a retuned version of the Ntorq 125's 124.8cc, 3-valve engine. Here's more.

Design

The scooter is likely to have alloy wheels

The TVS Jupiter 125 should sit on a tubular type frame and have an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, and a flat footboard. The scooter is expected to get a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and ride on alloy wheels. Its fuel storage capacity and weight would be announced at the time of launch.

Information

It will be fueled by a 125cc engine

The TVS Jupiter 125 will reportedly be powered by a retuned version of the 124.8cc, 3-valve engine available on the Ntorq 125. The BS6-compliant mill makes 10.06hp/10.8Nm and is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety

It will get telescopic front forks

The TVS Jupiter 125 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a synchronized braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and coil springs with hydraulic dampers on the rear end.

Information

TVS Jupiter 125: Pricing

In India, the TVS Jupiter 125 is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 70,000-75,000 (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it will go against rivals such as Suzuki Access 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, and Honda Activa 125.