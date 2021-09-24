TVS Jupiter 125 tipped to debut on October 7

TVS Motor Company has teased the arrival of a new two-wheeler in India, which is expected to be the Jupiter 125. As per the reports, it is likely to debut on October 7. The upcoming Jupiter 125 will offer a heavier 125cc engine as well as updated equipment such as a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, a USB charger, and LED lighting. Here's more.

Design

It will sport 12-inch alloy wheels

The TVS Jupiter 125 will sit on an under-bone tubular type frame and feature a single-piece seat, a flat footboard, decent underseat storage, and sleek LED DRLs on the front apron. It will also house a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, an LED headlight, an LED taillight, and a USB charger. The vehicle will ride on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Information

Transmission duties will be handled by a CVT gearbox

TVS Jupiter 125 will be fueled by a 124.8cc, air-cooled engine seen on the Ntorq. It makes a maximum power of 10hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 10.8Nm at 5,500rpm. The motor will come mated to a CVT gearbox.

Safety

Synchronized braking system will be offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the TVS Jupiter 125 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear, along with a synchronized braking system for improved handling. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

How much will it cost?

TVS will announce the official pricing information of the upcoming Jupiter 125 at the time of its launch, which could happen next month. It is expected to sport a price-tag of around Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom).