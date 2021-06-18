2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 scooter breaks cover in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 02:49 pm

Yamaha unveils 2021 Fascino 125 scooter in India

Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the 2021 iteration of its Fascino 125 scooter in India. Its prices are yet to be announced. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a minimalist look and comes with a digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 125cc engine with hybrid technology. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has a flat seat and offers Bluetooth connectivity

The 2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 has an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, and a flat footboard. The scooter packs an all-LED setup for lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with support for the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app. It is also available in a new Matte Black shade combined with golden-colored wheels.

Information

It is fueled by a 9hp, 125cc engine

The 2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 125cc engine with hybrid technology, linked to an automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 8.6hp and a peak torque of 10.3Nm.

Safety

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear, along with a combined braking system for better handling. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Yamaha Fascino 125: Pricing and rivals

The 2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 is expected to carry a slight premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 72,030 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It goes against rivals such as the Suzuki Access 125 and Honda Activa 125.